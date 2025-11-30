Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QCB Governor Meets Officials From Goldman Sachs, Volkswagen

2025-11-30 07:07:13
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) Governor​, HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, met separately on Sunday with Senior Advisor at Goldman Sachs Group, Rishi Sunak, and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen Group, Hans Dieter Potsch. The meetings discussed the latest global financial and investment developments.

The Peninsula

