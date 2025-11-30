QCB Governor Meets Officials From Goldman Sachs, Volkswagen

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) Governor​, HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, met separately on Sunday with Senior Advisor at Goldman Sachs Group, Rishi Sunak, and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen Group, Hans Dieter Potsch. The meetings discussed the latest global financial and investment developments.

