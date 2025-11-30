Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ajloun Cable Car Resumes Operations After Maintenance


2025-11-30 07:05:14
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Ajloun, Nov. 30 (Petra) -- The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group announced on Sunday the resumption of operations at the Ajloun cable car, with services reopening to visitors next Wednesday.
In a statement, the group said the reopening follows the completion of annual maintenance, carried out according to the highest technical standards to ensure passenger safety and operational efficiency.
The group underlined that its technical teams have finalized all periodic inspections and procedures, ensuring the cable car, stations, and cabins are fully prepared to receive visitors. It emphasized that public safety remains the top priority, with strict adherence to security and safety requirements before resuming operations.

Jordan News Agency

