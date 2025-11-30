Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Strikes Hit Enterprise, Fertilizer Tanks In Chernihiv Region

2025-11-30 06:06:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegra by Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, Ukrinform informs.

“Nizhyn. Strike drones hit one of the agricultural enterprises. At least eight explosions. Fertilizer tanks were damaged. In Chernihiv, a drone struck one of the city's enterprises. There is destruction,” Chaus wrote.

He also noted that the enemy shelled Semenivka once again. As a result of FPV-drone explosions, a house and a car were damaged.

Read also: Two communities in Mykolaiv region attacked by FPV drones

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians attacked Chernihiv region with unmanned aerial vehicles of various types; two people were injured as a result of a strike on a vehicle in Semenivka.

UkrinForm

