Russian Strikes Hit Enterprise, Fertilizer Tanks In Chernihiv Region
“Nizhyn. Strike drones hit one of the agricultural enterprises. At least eight explosions. Fertilizer tanks were damaged. In Chernihiv, a drone struck one of the city's enterprises. There is destruction,” Chaus wrote.
He also noted that the enemy shelled Semenivka once again. As a result of FPV-drone explosions, a house and a car were damaged.Read also: Two communities in Mykolaiv region attacked by FPV drones
As reported by Ukrinform, Russians attacked Chernihiv region with unmanned aerial vehicles of various types; two people were injured as a result of a strike on a vehicle in Semenivka.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment