Kyrgyzstan's Voter Turnout Reaches 19% By 14:00
This was announced on Sunday by the Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic, Tynchtyk Shaynazarov, during a briefing on November 30.
CEC data shows notable variation across constituencies: the highest turnout was recorded in constituencies No.1 (24.5%), No.10 (23.61%), No.13 (24.32%), and No.30 (24.33%). The lowest turnout was registered in constituencies No.20 (12.28%), No.24 (13.01%), and No.11 (14.28%).
Shaynazarov added that the lowest voter activity is currently observed in four constituencies of Bishkek, urging residents of the capital to participate more actively.
Voting will continue until 20:00 local time. The final voter list includes 4,294,243 eligible citizens.
