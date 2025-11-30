Indian MMA Star Sangram Singh To Fight Turkish Champion Akbulut In UK

Sangram Singh to Face Turkish MMA Champion in England Debut

Renowned Indian wrestler and MMA fighter Sangram Singh is set to elevate his global presence by facing Turkey's acclaimed MMA champion Akbulut. This highly anticipated bout will mark Sangram's third professional fight and his debut match in England, as per a release from Premier Combat Fighting Championship.

Scheduled to take place at the Premier Combat Fighting Championship (PCFC), this upcoming fight will be a significant milestone as Sangram faces a fierce contender from Turkey, aiming to solidify his position on the global MMA stage.

Building a Formidable Reputation

Sangram previously secured impressive victories over Pakistan's Ali Raza Nasir, who had made a record-breaking MMA debut in Georgia in just 90 seconds, and Tunisia's young challenger Hakim Trabelsi at the Levels Fight League (LFL) event in Amsterdam.

Despite the age difference, Sangram dominated with his experienced skill set, strengthening his reputation as a formidable opponent. These wins reflect Sangram's growing strength and readiness to compete against top international challengers.

A 'Dream Fight' on Foreign Soil

Expressing his excitement, Sangram Singh said, "This is my first time stepping into the cage in England and also my first time facing a top Turkish powerhouse like Akbulut! This is a dream fight that will test every breath I take -- let's see if the spirit of Indian wrestling will triumph on foreign soil," as quoted from a release by Premier Combat Fighting Championship.

His coach, Bhupesh Kumar, added, "Sangram's journey from wrestler to MMA sensation has been remarkable. Making his debut in England against a top Turkish fighter like Akbulut is the ultimate test. His preparation, strength, and determination are gearing him up for another historic victory on the world stage."

Sangram Singh's dedication and skill have captivated fans across South Asia, and this new challenge highlights his ambition to compete against the best fighters worldwide. The fight against Akbulut is not only a sporting contest but also symbolises a bridge of competitive spirit between nations.

