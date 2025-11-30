Amid Demand For SIR Debate, Kiren Rijiju Seeks Oppn Support For Smooth Winter Session

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Pointing to a suggestion for a discussion on SIR at a meeting of all-party floor leaders, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is ready to discuss every issue amid smooth transaction of business in the Winter Session of Parliament starting on Monday.

“Suggestions given by the floor leaders will be considered and presented to the Business Advisory Committees. Which matter will be discussed in the House is part of a laid down procedure,” said Rijiju on the eve of the start of the Session.

Rijiju said during the all-party meeting, no one said that they would disrupt Parliament.“Some leaders said they might create a ruckus in the House over SIR. We're ready to listen to the Opposition... Parliament belongs to everyone, to the country. There's a way to discuss every issue in Parliament. There are rules, there are traditions," he said.

The Minister said political disagreement between parties is an integral part of parliamentary democracy, but despite these, we can manage to protest or discuss issues without disrupting House proceedings and achieve high productivity in the Session.

Earlier, he said, "The meeting of all-party floor leaders was very good and highly productive. I thank all the floor leaders of the political parties. Everyone participated and presented their party's views.”

“On behalf of our government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha J.P. Nadda, my ministerial colleagues and I took notes of all the suggestions,” he said.

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on Monday (December 1) and will continue until December 19.

A day before the session, a series of strategic meetings began on Sunday, and floor leaders from all parties discussed issues for almost two hours.

Rijiju said on Sunday that 50 leaders from 36 political parties took part in the meeting.

“On behalf of the government, I wish to assure the Opposition parties that we will do our best and offer cooperation for the smooth functioning of the Parliament,” he said.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister also appealed to the Opposition leaders to cooperate with the government for a fruitful Session.