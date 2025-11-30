Over 100 UAE Aircraft Affected By Airbus Recall, GCAA Confirms Safe Flight Operations

More than 100 UAE-registered aircraft were affected by Airbus' recall announced on Friday, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said Sunday.

There was no disruption to flights in the UAE, and the regulator said that all affected operators were able to continue safe flight operations. It added that Airbus A319, A320, and A321 aircraft fully complied with the Emergency Airworthiness Directive issued by the State of Design authority.

The European aircraft manufacturer late on Friday ordered immediate repairs to 6,000 of its A320 family of jets in a sweeping recall affecting more than half the global fleet.

“Immediately upon receiving the Airbus Alert Operators Transmission (AOT) and the associated Airworthiness Directive, the GCAA performed a detailed review and regulatory oversight across all affected operators in the UAE. Based on the submitted reports and compliance records, the Authority confirmed that all required measures had been fully implemented in accordance with the directive,” the regulator said on Sunday.

According to Cirium data, 106 Airbus A320 aircraft are in operation with UAE carriers Air Arabia and Etihad Airways.

Cirium data showed Etihad Airways has 39 Airbus A320 family aircraft in operation. Air Arabia and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operate 67 A320 aircraft.

“Based on these measures, the GCAA confirmed that full compliance had been achieved and that all affected operators were able to continue safe flight operations,” said GCAA.