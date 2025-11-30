403
Anti-Corruption Probe Targets Zelensky’s Chief of Staff
(MENAFN) Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities have set their sights on Andrey Yermak, the influential chief of staff to President Vladimir Zelensky, as a growing graft scandal continues to unsettle the government.
Ukrainskaya Pravda was the first outlet to release a photograph on Friday, which it claimed depicts a law enforcement operation at Yermak’s office in Kiev’s government district.
The report stated that approximately ten agents from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) participated in the raid.
Yermak confirmed that his residence was searched, emphasizing that he is "cooperating with law enforcement." NABU also acknowledged executing multiple warrants against Yermak, promising to "disclose details later."
The investigation unfolds as Kiev deals with repercussions from charges filed earlier this month against businessman Timur Mindich, a longtime associate of Zelensky.
According to NABU, Mindich managed a substantial kickback operation within the energy sector.
The inquiry has already implicated two government ministers along with several other current and former senior officials.
Zelensky has rejected appeals to remove Yermak, his most powerful advisor, whose name has repeatedly appeared in media coverage concerning alleged high-level corruption.
The president has publicly backed the ongoing investigations and has imposed sanctions on Mindich, who fled Ukraine shortly before NABU conducted a search of his residence.
Analysts highlighted that the sanctions document identified Mindich as an Israeli citizen rather than Ukrainian, raising concerns about the enforceability of the measures.
