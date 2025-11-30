Upasana Singh Relives Son Nanak's Childhood Memories On His Birthday, Calls Him Her 'Greatest Blessing'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Veteran actress Upasana Singh, on Sunday, shared heartfelt moments from her son Nanak's childhood.

On his birthday, the doting mother offered a glimpse of the precious early years of her son. She celebrated the memories that continue to hold a special place in her heart. Upasana shared a heartfelt video compiling memories of her son Nanak, spanning from his childhood to the present day. The montage features adorable clips of Nanak as a little boy perched on his mother's shoulders, while recent photos show him striking stylish poses. One touching moment captures Nanak feeding cake to his mother.

For the caption, the 'Sonpari' actress wrote,“Happy birthday Nanak, you are the greatest blessing of my life. If I were born again, I would pray to have you as my son every time. A mother is truly lucky to have a son as loving, caring, and understanding as you. May you live for thousands of years, and may every day bring you endless joy and success. Happy Birthday meri Jaan #trending #comments #viralreels #upasanasingh #viral #son #birthday.”

Upasana Singh had launched her son, Nanak Singh, in Punjabi cinema with the Punjabi film“Bai Ji Kuttange.” The film, helmed by Smeep Kang, also starred Harnaaz Kaur, Dev Kharoud, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Sabby Suri and Hobby Dhaliwal.

Speaking of Upasana Singh, the actress and stand-up comedian has appeared in both Hindi and Punjabi films. She gained attention with her portrayal of a deaf-mute in the 1997 film“Judaai” and later became widely recognized for her negative role as Cruella/Kalipari, a dark fairy, in the TV show“Son Pari.”

Singh has also made her mark in comedy with characters like Gangaa in Doordarshan's patriotic sitcom“Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani” and roles in the Zee thriller series Tamanna House. Over time, she appeared in supporting roles in films directed by Priyadarshan and David Dhawan.

Singh earned critical acclaim for her portrayal of“Bua” on 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. In addition to Bollywood, she has acted in a wide range of regional films, including Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Rajasthani, and Gujarati cinema.