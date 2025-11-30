403
Picture this: PPDS to stretch the frontiers of innovation at ISE 2026 with debut of AI ready Philips Signage among standout unveils in Barcelona
(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) Amsterdam, 20 November 2025: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is delighted to announce its participation at ISE 2026, promising another unmissable line up of daily activities and announcements, with sustainability, partnerships, and the power of AI taking centre stage on the Philips booth 3N500.
ISE 2026 is building to be one of PPDS’ most eventful and interactive shows, with the company set to showcase its most advanced suite of Philips Professional Displays and software solutions to date. Digital signage, ePaper, interactive, dvLED (indoor, outdoor and AIO), and professional TVs to transform the stand into a theatre of visual activity.
Joining over 1,600 exhibitors inside the colossal Fira Barcelona Gran Via, the Philips booth will be divided into dedicated zones, including Retail, education, corporate, food and beverage, transportation, public venues, and hospitality.
Immersive experiences
For ISE 2026, the Philips booth will debut a new ‘Picture this’ theme, encouraging visitors to the booth to explore the reaches of their imaginations and will also have the opportunity to put themselves – literally – in the picture and become part of the exhibition.
Ron Cottaar, Director of Global Marketing at PPDS, commented: “At ISE 2025, we wowed visitors with AI-infused paintings by masters like Rembrandt, transforming our stand into a spectacular art gallery where paintings come to life right before the eyes. This year, we are taking things further, and we want to create a more interactive and immersive experience for our visitors, letting them become part of our story.”
Future ready launch plans
Visitors to the Philips booth will become the first to experience a host of portfolio debuts, stretching the limits of innovation and imagination, the not to be missed portfolio will include an exciting range of eye catching new form factors, ultra slim designs, and breakthrough features.
This included the unveiling of a brand new and improved Signage line up, including its first AI ready Philips Signage models, supporting businesses today and into the future with the processing power required for their AI needs.
Andrea Barbuti, Global Product Management Lead EMEA at PPDS, added: “AI is no longer just a buzzword. Adoption is growing, and businesses around the world are increasingly exploring opportunities and ways AI can benefit their day to day operations and ambitions. Signage can play a crucial role in achieving those goals.”
LED made simple
And that’s not all. With the indoor and outdoor portfolio of Philips LED continuing to grow and evolve, PPDS will also be unveiling a new, highly intuitive online solution, designed to support businesses, architects, and integrators, making it even easier to it easier to sort, select and specify Philips LED.
Sustainability
As with previous shows, sustainability will also play a prominent role for PPDS during ISE 2026, both on and off the stand.
Continuing its commitment to a more sustainable AV industry, PPDS will be sponsoring and supporting the ISE Sustainability Hackathon for the second year running.
On the stand, PPDS’ strategy to developing better energy efficiency and more environmentally conscious features into its displays will continue to be a prominent fixture, showcasing the latest evolutions in its new and existing solutions.
PPDS will also be providing updates surrounding its partnership with FC Barcelona and Oracle Red Bull Racing, with several incentives and prizes to be won for those visiting the booth.
Jae O Choi Park, EMEA Commercial Head at PPDS, concluded: “ISE is one of our biggest shows in the calendar, and we cannot wait to return to Barcelona to showcase and share just some of the incredible innovations we have been working on. I look forward to welcoming our partners, customers, and members of the media to Philips Booth 3N500 for what is guaranteed to be another incredible event.”
