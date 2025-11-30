403
Gaza makes gradual return to classes at Islamic University of Gaza
(MENAFN) The Islamic University of Gaza has begun a gradual return to in-person classes after two years of disruption caused by widespread destruction and violence, according to reports. Students are returning to classrooms within buildings damaged by airstrikes, some partially reduced to rubble, reflecting Gazans’ determination to resume education despite the lasting effects of genocide by Israel.
On Saturday, the university held its first face-to-face sessions since the suspension of studies, which followed the extensive destruction of Gaza’s educational infrastructure. During the two-year interruption, limited online learning was attempted amid displacement, power outages, and the demolition of university facilities.
According to the Gaza Media Office, the conflict destroyed 165 schools, universities, and educational institutions, while another 392 suffered partial damage, severely affecting the region’s education system.
Some of the university’s buildings currently shelter hundreds of displaced families whose homes were destroyed, with no alternative refuge available. The administration has appealed to relevant authorities for urgent solutions and temporary housing for these families. Estimates suggest that the enclave requires approximately 300,000 tents or prefabricated housing units to address shelter shortages following the extensive infrastructural damage.
