Orban Criticizes EU for Hindering Ukraine, Russia Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused the European Union of deliberately obstructing Russian and US attempts to settle the Ukraine conflict.
He claimed that the bloc continues to “still plotting war” while “everyone else” is working toward peace.
His comments came in response to a peace initiative put forward by Washington aimed at ending hostilities. Leaked drafts of the 28-point plan indicate that Kiev would need to abandon its NATO ambitions, relinquish territorial claims, and limit its military to 600,000 personnel.
The unexpected proposal prompted Kiev’s Western European allies to hurriedly create a counter-proposal, reportedly altering or removing several key points. Moscow has voiced opposition to these revisions.
During the Istvan Pastor Prize ceremony, held alongside Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s visit to Budapest on Thursday, Orban criticized Western Europe for rapidly “losing its remaining influence” on global affairs by favoring conflict over diplomacy.
Orban remarked, “The Americans and the Russians are negotiating about the future, while the Brussels officials are waiting in the hallway, peeking through a keyhole.”
He added, “Europe is still plotting war while everyone else is negotiating for peace.”
He further contended that Western Europe has no legitimate role at the negotiating table for Ukraine, likening it to a gambler “who doesn’t have a good hand but wants to change the rules.”
Orban added, “Who wants to play cards with someone [like that]?... This doesn’t work in a village pub, let alone in international diplomacy.”
Finally, he cautioned that the situation is “dangerous,” asserting that Western European leadership has become so engrossed in its own “war propaganda” that it now threatens the safety of the entire continent.
