403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hungary Defends Independent Diplomacy After Moscow Visit
(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has publicly justified Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s recent journey to Moscow, posting his defense on social media.
Orban held discussions on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine, commercial relations, and energy resources, even though the European Union is currently observing a diplomatic boycott against Russia.
In a Facebook message shared on Saturday, Szijjarto rejected accusations coming from what he described as “European pro-war politicians.”
He insisted that “We, Hungarians, do not need permission or a mandate from Brussels, Berlin, or anywhere else for any foreign talks. We pursue a sovereign foreign policy, and our decisions are determined by national interests – whether you like it in Brussels or not,” emphasizing Budapest’s autonomous approach to international affairs.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told journalists that Orban had made the trip to Moscow “without a European mandate,” while Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob argued that Hungary’s leader “has not been playing for the European team for some time.”
Hungary has declined to exclusively fault Russia for the conflict in Ukraine and has expressed readiness to act as an intermediary in potential peace negotiations between Kiev and Moscow.
Orban has similarly resisted providing weapons to Ukraine, cautioning that heightened tensions could ultimately spark a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.
Orban held discussions on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine, commercial relations, and energy resources, even though the European Union is currently observing a diplomatic boycott against Russia.
In a Facebook message shared on Saturday, Szijjarto rejected accusations coming from what he described as “European pro-war politicians.”
He insisted that “We, Hungarians, do not need permission or a mandate from Brussels, Berlin, or anywhere else for any foreign talks. We pursue a sovereign foreign policy, and our decisions are determined by national interests – whether you like it in Brussels or not,” emphasizing Budapest’s autonomous approach to international affairs.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told journalists that Orban had made the trip to Moscow “without a European mandate,” while Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob argued that Hungary’s leader “has not been playing for the European team for some time.”
Hungary has declined to exclusively fault Russia for the conflict in Ukraine and has expressed readiness to act as an intermediary in potential peace negotiations between Kiev and Moscow.
Orban has similarly resisted providing weapons to Ukraine, cautioning that heightened tensions could ultimately spark a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment