Fabelle Premium Gifting: A New Language of Luxury for Every Celebration
(MENAFN- Avian We) Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates from ITC is redefining premium gifting in India by turning global inspirations and seasonal moments into collectible chocolate experiences. Rooted in deep consumer understanding and local sensibilities, the brand blends world-class craftsmanship with flavours that feel contemporary yet intuitively Indian making every box a thoughtful, elevated gift.
Fabelle Season’s Collection is a limited-edition, year-round narrative where design and flavour mirror nature’s rhythm. From Summer Surprise with Alphonso mango and coconut notes, to Monsoon Delight with molten cocoa, Autumn Exotica featuring pumpkin spiced latte mousse, and the upcoming Winter Treasure pairing coffee mousse with mint each praline captures the mood, colours, and cravings of its season, making it a distinctive gift for every occasion.
Fabelle Kunafa Collection brings a celebrated global dessert trend to India through Fabelle’s luxury lens. After immersive research in Dubai and detailed work on nut-chocolate harmony, the Master Chocolatiers created three multi-sensory variants i.e. Milk Pistachio Kunafa, Pistachio Dark Chocolate Kunafa (64%), and Pecan Dark Chocolate Kunafa (64%) layering crackling kataifi texture with creamy nut richness for a bold, modern gifting indulgence.
Together, these ranges signal a premium gifting shift: chocolates not just as sweets, but as curated, story-driven expressions of taste, season, and celebration.
