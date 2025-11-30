403
Go Spiritual and Approach Entertainment Launch 2025 Blanket Donation Campaign to Protect the Homeless from the Harsh North Indian Winter
(MENAFN- Approach Entertainment ) New Delhi, India – As North India prepares for another spell of severe winter cold, Go Spiritual, a leading spiritual social enterprise, and Approach Entertainment, an award-winning celebrity management and film production organization, have launched the 2025 Blanket Donation Campaign to support homeless and underprivileged communities across the region. With temperatures dropping sharply and the number of people living without shelter rising every year, the initiative aims to provide urgent relief through the distribution of blankets, woolens, warm clothing, and food to those braving the bitter cold on the streets.
The campaign will operate across major North Indian cities, including Delhi, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Shimla, Ludhiana, Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad. These areas are among the worst affected during winter, with thousands of homeless individuals spending nights exposed to harsh weather conditions. As cold waves intensify, the 2025 campaign strives to save lives, bring comfort, and restore dignity to people battling the severe winter without proper shelter.
This winter relief effort continues the compassionate legacy of Go Spiritual, which has been leading the Blanket Donation Campaign since 2017. Rooted deeply in its mission of spirituality, humanitarian service, and mental wellness, Go Spiritual mobilizes volunteers, supporters, and spiritual communities every year to extend its reach and amplify the impact of the initiative. The organization believes that service is a fundamental expression of spirituality, and through this campaign, it reiterates the timeless values of compassion, empathy, and selfless giving.
To enhance the visibility and outreach of the 2025 campaign, Approach Communications, the PR and Integrated Communications wing of the Approach Entertainment Group, is managing the public relations, digital promotions, and media engagement. Simultaneously, Approach Entertainment is producing impactful videos, collaborating with celebrities and influencers, and organizing awareness activities to ensure the campaign receives widespread support from the public. Their combined efforts aim not only to distribute blankets but also to inspire individuals, corporates, and communities to join the movement and contribute to saving lives during the harsh winter months.
Speaking about the importance of the initiative, Sonu Tyagi, Founder of Go Spiritual and Approach Entertainment, highlighted the urgent need for collective action. He stated, “With every passing year, the winter becomes more punishing for those who have no roof over their heads. The 2025 Blanket Donation Campaign is a call for compassion and a reminder of our shared responsibility. Through Go Spiritual, Approach Entertainment, and the unwavering commitment of our volunteers, we hope to blanket North India with warmth, hope, and humanity. Even a single blanket or a warm meal can become the difference between life and death for someone living on the streets. This winter, let us come together to ensure that no one is left to battle the cold alon”.”
The need for such relief efforts remains high, with data from NGOs and independent reports exposing the stark reality. In 2021, more than 512 homeless individuals died due to extreme cold in Delhi. By 2023, the average number of daily winter-related deaths in the city had risen to nine. Nationwide, I’dia’s estimated homeless population surpasses 2.6 crore, with North India experiencing the most devastating impact of winter. In urban centers, where shelter facilities remain insufficient and many sleep on pavements, under flyovers, or in open spaces, the lack of protection dramatically increases the risk of hypothermia, illness, and death. The 2025 campaign aims to counter these threats by delivering immediate aid to the most vulnerable sections of society.
Go Spiritual’s commitment to humanitarian service extends beyond winter relief. During the COVID-19 lockdown, the organization carried out extensive food distribution drives, supporting thousands of families and individuals across multiple states. Guided by ancient Hindu principles that emphasize compassion and charity as essential components of spiritual evolution, Go Spiritual continues to integrate spiritual practice with social responsibility.
As part of its ongoing effort to promote spiritual awareness and conscious living, Go Spiritual has already launched the Go Spiritual News Magazine App & Portal, providing an expansive digital platform for content related to spirituality, wellness, meditation, Ayurveda, health, lifestyle, social issues, tourism, inspirational stories, and much more. Building on this momentum, the organization is now preparing to launch the Go Spiritual Web TV & OTT platform, which will soon offer dedicated programming focused on spirituality, wellness, social causes, and conscious living for audiences across India and beyond.
Go Spiritual functions as a charitable initiative under the Approach Entertainment Group, one of Ind’a’s leading integrated entertainment and communications organizations. The group, under the visionary leadership of Sonu Tyagi, has built an expansive presence across Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Kolkata, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. Approach Entertainment specializes in celebrity management, film production, advertising and corporate films, film marketing, events, and entertainment marketing. Its sister agency, Approach Communications, is a reputed PR and integrated communications firm that serves a wide range of sectors such as corporate, healthcare, entertainment, finance, education, and social impact industries.
Over the years, the Approach Entertainment Group has earned several prestigious accolades, including The Biz India Award 2010 from the World Confederation of Business, the Service Excellence Award from the Worldwide Marketing Organization, the PR Agency of the Year Award, and the Yuva Ratn Award. Beyond its commercial success, the group remains deeply dedicated to social and spiritual causes through Go Spiritual, reflecting its core belief in giving back to society. One of its notable productions includes the acclaimed spiritual web series Two Great Masters—/b>—based on the lives and teachings of Swami Vivekananda and Paramahansa Yog—nanda—which is currently streaming on MX Player.
Sonu Tyagi and Approach Entertainment are also co-producing the global film Liberation, further expanding their footprint in international cinema. In addition, Sonu Tyagi serves as the Creative Producer of the upcoming comedy film Camp Decent, produced by Mujeeb-ul-Hassan and Vikas Gutgutia. Camp Decent features a vibrant ensemble cast, including Brijendra Kala, Rajpal Yadav, Sara Khan, and Hemant Pandey, and is set to bring a refreshing blend of humor and heart to audiences.
The group is also preparing to launch Approach Politics, a Political & Current Affairs Newswire, along with a new rural communications division, Approach Rural, and continues to expand its digital footprint through Approach Bollywood, a specialized Bollywood news and entertainment portal.
As the 2025 winter season unfolds, Go Spiritual and Approach Entertainment urge individuals, corporates, NGOs, institutions, and community groups across India to join the Blanket Donation Campaign and help protect the homeless from the life-threatening cold. The initiative stands as an invitation to humanity—to open hearts, extend hands, and act with compassion in the face of suffering. Through collective participation, the campaign hopes to ensure that no one is left unprotected during the icy nights of North India.
