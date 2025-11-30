Kolkata Woman Molested In Moving Car, One Arrested Hunt On For Two Others

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 30 (IANS) The Kolkata Police have arrested one person in connection with the molestation of a woman inside a car in Kolkata on November 28, said officials on Sunday.

Officers of the Pragati Maidan police station arrested the 24-year-old accused, who was in a car along with two other men when the incident took place. He was earlier identified through CCTV footage.

"One person has been arrested on charges of molesting a young woman inside a car. The complaint was lodged against three men. Search is on to catch the other two," said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

The arrest was made based on the complaint lodged by a woman, who was allegedly dragged inside a car, forced to drink alcohol and molested by a group of three men on the Eastern Metropolitan bypass on the night of November 28.

According to police sources, the victim is 28 years old and married. She lives in East Kolkata. At around 9 p.m. on Friday, she was waiting for an app car at a bus stand in the Pragati Maidan police station area along EM Bypass. The woman alleged that a car arrived at that time. There were three people in it. One of them was an acquaintance of the girl.

Allegedly, as soon as the car stopped, the young woman was forcibly pushed into the running vehicle.

The woman complained to the police that she was forced to drink alcohol which was spiked with a drug and then physically abused. She was verbally and physically assaulted inside the car.

Later, the car dropped her off in the Maidan area and drove away.

The terrified woman had injury marks on her body and was rescued by people. She was taken to the SSKM Hospital and is undergoing treatment there.

Later, the officers from Pragati Maidan police station reached the hospital and recorded her statement. A case was registered based on her complaint, said the officials, adding that the hunt was on for other accused.