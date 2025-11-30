Delhi Is Suffering, Choking: Kiran Bedi On City's Air Quality Crisis

Social activist and retired Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Kiran Bedi expressed deep concern over Delhi's deteriorating air quality, stating that she cannot bear to see the city "suffer". Sharing her views through her official X handle, Bedi highlighted the choking pollution levels and appealed for immediate, proactive measures by officials to address the crisis.

Kiran Bedi's 'Feet on the Ground' Solution

On Saturday, Bedi posted, "I cannot see my city #Delhi suffer, to which I have given my entire life. And Delhi too gave me all that I am. I am seeing it choking and gasping. Delhi has been in steep decline past few years." Emphasising her long association with the national capital, she added that she has witnessed Delhi grow and now "outgrow".

In her post, Bedi also shared possible solutions to help mitigate pollution levels. She stressed the need for officials to focus on ground-level reality rather than relying solely on reports. "I know what it needs. It demands feet on the ground. Officers need to walk the streets daily at 9 AM. Before they go to the office. See the issues themselves. And then, when back in office, start to work towards coordinated solutions. And not wait for reports alone. While long-term policies fall in place," she wrote. The former IPS officer further suggested that routine field assessments by authorities would enable them to identify gaps and initiate swift, collaborative action to curb pollution across the city.

Hazardous Air Quality Persists

Her remarks come at a time when Delhi continues to battle hazardous air quality. As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data recorded on November 29 at 4 pm, the city's average AQI stood at 369, placing it in the "very poor" category. PM2.5 remained the most prominent pollutant contributing to the declining air quality. Meanwhile, amid poor air quality, the Delhi government stated that it is monitoring the pollution levels closely and taking appropriate steps to curb pollution on a daily basis.

Political Backlash Over Pollution Crisis

However, the issue has sparked a political row, with Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit sharply criticising the government's handling of the crisis. Addressing reporters on Saturday, Dikshit alleged that the worsening pollution amounted to "murder" of Delhi residents, citing health experts who have warned that long-term exposure to such toxic air reduces life expectancy. "Delhi's environment has become utterly polluted, and this has increasingly been seen over the last six to seven years. People may measure it in AQI or any other form, but I consider it murder. Doctors have said that those living in Delhi in such an environment will see their life expectancy reduced. It is as simple as slowly poisoning somebody to death, and we are all responsible for this crime", he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also called for a debate in Parliament on the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. (ANI)

