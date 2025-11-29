CARE MENA Gathers The Region's Most Influential Climate And Sustainability Leaders As Its Inaugural Edition In Dubai

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)CARE MENA 2025, the Climate Action, Renewable Energy and Sustainability Forum by Trescon, is uniting the MENA region's top policymakers, investors, and innovators at Madinat Jumeirah to advance sustainability, catalyse climate innovation, influence regional policy, and highlight the leaders defining MENA's climate and ESG agenda. CARE is co-located with DATE, a Digitization, AI & Emerging Technology Summit.

Naveen Bharadwaj, CEO of Trescon, opened the Forum calling for decisive regional collaboration to scale sustainable solutions, emphasising the urgent need for coordinated action to drive measurable climate impact across MENA. Reflecting on the Forum's significance, he said:“CARE MENA has been an extraordinary showcase of leadership, innovation, and collaboration. Over two days, we've witnessed the region's top minds come together advance transformative climate action, share bold ideas, and celebrate those leading the way. The discussions, innovations, and awards from this Forum will resonate across MENA for years to come.”

During his keynote address, Dr Faisal Rashid, Senior Director at the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, highlighted Dubai's Net Zero ambitions and underscored its role as a benchmark for climate action across the region.

CARE convened the region's most influential climate and sustainability leaders from the UAE, KSA, Lebanon, Kuwait, and beyond, driving high-level discussions on ESG leadership, climate innovation, sustainable finance, and transformative industry practices. Through a curated programme of panels, fireside dialogues, and executive roundtables, delegates exchanged insights, forged strategic partnerships, and propelled initiatives set to shape the region's climate and sustainability agenda.

Speaking in here session, Alice Spencer, Executive Director of Education, Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, UK noted,“Industry collaboration is so important and will require aviation execs to step out of their usual patterns of leadership. Collaborating on shared problems in supply chain and technology then competing on product and service will be key to mobilise change at scale of industry.”

Innovation remained central to the Forum. At CARE Launchpad, thought leaders from across the region presented pioneering research, whitepapers, and major announcements, showcasing solutions set to accelerate MENA's climate and sustainability agenda., demonstrating solutions capable of transforming climate resilience and operational sustainability across MENA. Student-led innovations impressed the attendees at the CARE Innovation Programme, demonstrating the next generation of sustainability, climate and solutions with the power to achieve impressive impact in addressing climate challenges.

“CARE has truly set the benchmark for sustainability and climate leadership in the region,” said Alex Pavan, Founder & CEO of emtribe. He continued,“The collaboration between policymakers, innovators, and investors is driving real-world solutions that will shape a low-carbon, resilient, and future-ready MENA economy.”

Five shortlisted start-ups went head-to-head at the ClimateTech World Cup, presenting pioneering solutions, engaging top investors, and earning mentorship, fast-tracking the next generation of climate innovators toward transformative impact. Circa Biotech emerged as the winner for their innovative waste management solutions.

Later today, the CARE ESG Awards by Trescon and ESG Mena, will recognise the region's most outstanding leaders, organisations, and innovators shaping the future of sustainability, clean energy, climate resilience, and responsible growth.

Over two days, CARE MENA 2025 has drawn more than 1,000 attendees and 60+ speakers, including policymakers, investors, industry leaders, and innovators from over 30 countries. The exhibition floors have been abuzz with demonstrations, research unveilings, and partnership discussions, reinforcing the Forum's position as the region's premier platform for climate innovation, collaboration, and investment.

CARE MENA is Powered by emtribe, with CERO HERO and Enjazponic as Gold Sponsors, and S&P Global as the Silver Sponsor.

