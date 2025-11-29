Kashmir's Registration Lines Should Not Test Human Endurance

Representational photo – Image by © Royalty-Free/Corbis

By Suhail Gaznavi

The long line outside a registration office in Kashmir often tells a full story before anyone even reaches the counter.

People stand with folded documents and hopeful eyes, watching the slow shuffle of the queue in the cold.

These are citizens trying to register a sale deed, a will, a family agreement or a small transfer that should take a short time.

The process carries high stamp duty and registration fees. The experience does not match the price.

The system feels stretched thin. Offices are understaffed. Sub-Registrars in several districts handle two posts at once under“additional charge” arrangements. One officer is expected to manage work in two locations in the same day.

This expectation strains the officers and brings the entire process to a crawl.

People who need a simple registration often wait for several weeks, even when their paperwork is clear and complete. The pressure on the officers is visible and the frustration among citizens is growing.

The scene outside many offices turns harder during winter.