403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia accuses UK media of misquoting Putin
(MENAFN) The Russian embassy in the United Kingdom has criticized British media outlets for allegedly misrepresenting President Vladimir Putin’s statements regarding the situation in Ukraine.
The diplomats highlighted reports by certain UK publications, claiming they allowed “serious distortions” of Putin’s comments made during his recent visit to Kyrgyzstan.
“His words were effectively doctored to align with the UK’s official narrative,” the embassy said in a statement on its website Thursday.
“In particular, he was alleged to have said that it was Russia that intended to fight until the last Ukrainian dies.”
“The actual context is entirely different,” the statement added, quoting Putin directly:
“…And then there are others, those who still continue to believe that Kupyansk is somehow back under Ukrainian control and who insist on continuing the fighting until the last Ukrainian is killed. <…> The ones attacking Mr. Witkoff [US special envoy Steve Witkoff] are precisely those who align with this second point of view, those who want to join the Ukrainian establishment in siphoning off money while prolonging hostilities until the last Ukrainian dies. But I have already said publicly: in fact, we are prepared for this.”
The embassy warned that “such distortions… only add fuel to the fire and play into the hands of those in the West who… wish to fight until the last Ukrainian.”
Witkoff is scheduled to travel to Moscow next week to discuss a US-drafted peace plan. While the proposal has not been officially released, it reportedly calls for Ukraine to relinquish parts of the Donbass region under its control, scale back its armed forces, and refrain from joining NATO.
European supporters of Ukraine, however, have rejected any territorial concessions and continue to back its NATO ambitions.
Meanwhile, Russian forces have reportedly captured more than two dozen settlements over the past two weeks, including Kupyansk, a strategic logistics hub in Kharkov Region, although Ukraine maintains that the city remains under its control.
The diplomats highlighted reports by certain UK publications, claiming they allowed “serious distortions” of Putin’s comments made during his recent visit to Kyrgyzstan.
“His words were effectively doctored to align with the UK’s official narrative,” the embassy said in a statement on its website Thursday.
“In particular, he was alleged to have said that it was Russia that intended to fight until the last Ukrainian dies.”
“The actual context is entirely different,” the statement added, quoting Putin directly:
“…And then there are others, those who still continue to believe that Kupyansk is somehow back under Ukrainian control and who insist on continuing the fighting until the last Ukrainian is killed. <…> The ones attacking Mr. Witkoff [US special envoy Steve Witkoff] are precisely those who align with this second point of view, those who want to join the Ukrainian establishment in siphoning off money while prolonging hostilities until the last Ukrainian dies. But I have already said publicly: in fact, we are prepared for this.”
The embassy warned that “such distortions… only add fuel to the fire and play into the hands of those in the West who… wish to fight until the last Ukrainian.”
Witkoff is scheduled to travel to Moscow next week to discuss a US-drafted peace plan. While the proposal has not been officially released, it reportedly calls for Ukraine to relinquish parts of the Donbass region under its control, scale back its armed forces, and refrain from joining NATO.
European supporters of Ukraine, however, have rejected any territorial concessions and continue to back its NATO ambitions.
Meanwhile, Russian forces have reportedly captured more than two dozen settlements over the past two weeks, including Kupyansk, a strategic logistics hub in Kharkov Region, although Ukraine maintains that the city remains under its control.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment