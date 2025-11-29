Umm Al Quwain Ruler Orders Release Of Prisoners On 54Th UAE National Day

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, has ordered the release of a number of inmates of the emirate's penal and correctional institution of various nationalities, who have proven their eligibility, good conduct and behavior, on the occasion of the 54th National Day of the UAE.

His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain expressed his wishes for the released individuals to make a good return to society and public life.

Recommended For You OMODA&JAECOO celebrates UAE National Day with exclusive showroom offers

The release of the inmates comes as part of His Highness's keenness to give the released inmates the opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their souls, their families and their households in general.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.