Cheapest Gold Rate In UAE: 14K Gold Price Revealed For First Time In Dubai

Dubai Jewellery Group has published rates of 14K gold for the first time, pricing the variant at Dh301.75 per gram, making it the most affordable variant to be sold in the emirate.

Recently, shoppers in Dubai and the UAE have been preferring cheaper variants of gold jewellery –18K and 21K– more due to affordability factors amidst record-high prices.

The decision to issue the 14K gold price comes in the wake of yellow metal reaching its all-time high in October 2025, crossing Dh500 per gram in Dubai and $4,300 globally for the first time ever.

In addition to 14-carat, precious metal jewellers in Dubai sell 22K, 21K and 18K gold jewellery.

The revised official Dubai Jewellery Group rates for 14K will be available at stores for customers next week which will be in line with the global rates. Gold rates in Dubai and UAE are priced according to fluctuation in the global rates.

The price of 14K gold is more than Dh200 less than the rate of 24K, which was selling at Dh508.5 per gram on the weekend. Among the other variants, 14K is more than Dh85 costlier than its closest variant 18K, according to Dubai Jewellery Group data published on its website.

On the weekend, rates 24K, 22K, 21K, 18K and 14K were priced at Dh508.5, Dh470.75, Dh451.5, Dh387 and D301.75 per gram, respectively.

Globally, spot gold closed the week at $4,219.23 per ounce, up 1.51 per cent.

Is 14K jewellery available?

Importantly, there is not enough quantity of 14K gold jewellery available in the market.

But as reported by Khaleej Times earlier, some jewellers in Dubai and the UAE have already started evaluating the possibility of introducing 14K jewellery in the emirate as record-high gold prices are prompting shoppers to opt for cheaper and lightweight jewellery.

“We do understand the changing buying patterns and preferences among customers today. We are evaluating the possibility of introducing select 14K collections, particularly for lightweight and daily wear designs, to ensure we cater to a broader range of style and affordability without compromising our design and quality standards,” Vinay Jethwani, Partner, Meena Jewellers, has told Khaleej Times.

He added that the UAE jewellery market is known for its diversity because every brand positions itself differently.

Shamlal Ahamed, managing director for international operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, said that there has been a growing shift in consumer preference towards lightweight and lifestyle jewellery, driven more by changing design sensibilities than price considerations.