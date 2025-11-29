Egyptian Delegation Engages Qatari Firms To Advance Investment, Partnership Opportunities

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) An Egyptian delegation headed by Hossam Heiba, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), and Ghada Nour, Deputy Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade for Investment Promotion and Government Offerings, held a series of high-level meetings in Qatar to promote investment opportunities in Egypt and explore potential partnerships with leading Qatari companies.

During the visit, the delegation met with Rashid Al-Mansouri, CEO of Aamal Company, whose representatives expressed strong interest in expanding the group's presence in Egypt. Priority sectors identified include new and renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, automotive tires, metal industries, and automotive manufacturing. Aamal also indicated its openness to acquiring existing businesses or partnering in new ventures to add production lines and enhance its footprint in the Egyptian market.

Heiba outlined Egypt's investment incentives, key sectors prioritized under the state's development strategy, and recent government reforms aimed at improving the business climate. He emphasized GAFI's proactive role in supporting investors, noting that the authority is ready to provide Aamal with all necessary data and facilitate opportunities aligned with the company's investment objectives.







In a separate meeting, the delegation held discussions with Retaj Group, a hotel management company, to review its expansion plans in Egypt. The group's chairman praised GAFI's support during the establishment of Retaj's Egypt branch, which will manage a new hotel. He also highlighted the company's growing interest in managing additional hotels and tourism resorts in the country.







The Egyptian officials briefed Retaj representatives on the latest developments in the business environment and the government's efforts to streamline investment procedures. They also presented an overview of Egypt's tourism sector and its tailored incentives, noting the state's ambition to double the number of incoming tourists in the coming years. Achieving this target, they explained, requires expanding hotel capacity and increasing room availability in line with Egypt's Vision 2030.







Concluding the engagements, Heiba reaffirmed GAFI's readiness to provide full support to Qatari companies seeking to invest or expand in Egypt. He stressed that addressing challenges and facilitating investment flows remain key priorities to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries and unlock broader opportunities across promising sectors.