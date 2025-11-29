Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination: Who Will Leave House This Week?

The situation inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house reached its peak today because of this week elimination round that featured perhaps some of the controversial contestants of the season. Emotionally high and swinging votes possibly every hour, the fans are eager to see who will be the next housemate to walk out.

A Week Full of Drama and Surprising Manifold Twists

It has been a blistering week; many fights spoke about changing loyalties and plans. The house was filled with shouting, and many people nominated were the most talked about in reality. Bharani Shankar, Sanjana Galrani, Srinivas Sai, Ramu Rathod, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Suman Shetty, and Kalyan Padala found themselves completely on the danger list following a crazy nomination round.

What was noteworthy was how very quickly the house became heated - in particular during task disagreements and personal clashes between contestants, leaving the house divided.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Elimination

Yet, as far as the nominations go this week, it looks like between Ramu Rathod and Srinivas Sai, the latter two are the most vulnerable subjects under nomination. Visibility was meager for both in tasks with the connections to the audience being quite weaker, driving the two to the lowest end of the public support spectrum this week.

His emotional breakdown about wanting to leave the house voluntarily has raised eyebrows and sparked debate among viewers, making him seem more likely to be evicted. On the other hand, Srinivas Sai has not been able to generate any momentum consistent with the voting trends thus far.

Contestants Expected to Be Safe

On the other hand, Bigg boss contestants like Thanuja, Sanjana, and Suman Shetty appear to enjoy secure viewer support. Their steady presence- active emotional involvement or worthy entertainment value- are keeping these contestants afloat despite their nominations.

Who, thus, is not a nominee this week and instead continues thriving in the memory of fans about his level-headed yet unaffected gameplay- that would be Emmanuel, one of this year's most desirable contestants.

Will There Be a Twist?

Bigg Boss is always famous for twists and for its breaking news, and there are supposed or pervading rumors about double eliminations or some wildcard entrance. If such fickleness takes up the road, the consequence would be very unexpected.