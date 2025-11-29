Bengaluru Power Outage Alert: BESCOM Announces Temporary Disruption On Nov 30 Check Full List Of Affected Areas
Bengaluru residents and businesses have been informed of a temporary disruption in power supply on Saturday, 30 November, due to urgent maintenance work being carried out by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has clarified that power supply will be suspended from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm in the 66/11 kV Platinum City substation area. Citizens, industries, and commercial establishments are advised to make necessary arrangements and take precautions to minimise inconvenience during this period.
Areas With Power Disruption
The power outage will affect the following areas and key establishments:
Reliance Industries, Kurlon, CKA, Alisda,Tata Akeval, Karle, Raghavendra Layout, RNS Motors, Muneshwara Nagar, Vaishnavi Nakshatra Apartment, Lt. Karle, Muneshwara Nagar 1st Block, RTO Trackmen Road, Platinum City Apartment, BFW, NTRO, Jala Soudha and Surrounding localities.
BESCOM has cautioned that the outage may impact homes, businesses, and industrial activities. Residents are urged to plan accordingly to avoid disruption to essential services.
Helpline Details for Power Grievances
BESCOM has provided multiple channels for reporting power-related grievances:
- Telephone: Citizens and farmers can call the BESCOM helpline at 1912. WhatsApp: If 1912 is unavailable, complaints may be submitted via WhatsApp.
Separate numbers have been provided for all eight BESCOM districts to ensure quick response.
WhatsApp Helpline Numbers
Bengaluru Urban District
- South Circle: 8277884011 West Circle: 8277884012 East Circle: 8277884013 North Circle: 8277884014
Other Districts
- Kolar: 8277884015 Chikkaballapur: 8277884016 Bengaluru Rural: 8277884017 Ramanagara: 8277884018 Tumakuru: 8277884019 Chitradurga: 8277884020 Davanagere: 8277884021
BESCOM Assures Quick Resolution
BESCOM has assured that all complaints received via the helpline or WhatsApp will be forwarded to the relevant subdivisions for prompt resolution. The company apologised for the inconvenience caused by the maintenance work and requested the public's cooperation. Residents are encouraged to report issues promptly to facilitate smooth restoration of power.
