Statement By H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor Of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, On The Occasion Of Commemoration Day 2025

November 29, 2025: On Commemoration Day, we stand in pride and reverence before the sacrifices of the UAE's brave heroes, who gave their lives in defense of their nation's dignity and sovereignty, etching their names in the pages of glory and honor. Our martyrs embodied the highest meanings of loyalty, devotion, and belonging, proving that true love for one's country is measured not in words, but in action, service, and selfless sacrifice.

Commemoration Day is not merely a national occasion, but a day of gratitude and remembrance - a time to honor the values of courage and patriotism instilled by the Founding Fathers and upheld by our wise leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. It is a day to renew our pledge to follow their path in nurturing an Emirati generation defined by faith, loyalty, and an unwavering readiness to serve the nation.

At Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, we draw inspiration from the heroism of our martyrs - their courage and sense of duty - reaffirming our commitment to preparing future generations who understand the true meaning of belonging and who embody, in their lives and work, the spirit of loyalty to the nation and its leadership. Our martyrs will forever remain an enduring symbol of sacrifice and honor, illuminating the path for generations to come and inspiring us all to continue building our nation with faith, determination, and devotion.”

Saturday, November 29, 2025