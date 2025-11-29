The New Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033 To Offer Range Of Incentives To Support Sports Clubs In Dubai



Sheikh Mansoor charts out blueprint for clubs' glory in the future

AED 20 million to be allocated annually for exclusive support of private clubs

50 per cent of club revenues to be raised from commercial activities by 2033

A comprehensive vision to enhance clubs' self-generated revenue and achieve financial self-sufficiency Enhancing club efficiency through a new professional sports management system

DUBAI (November 29, 2025): The Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033, recently launched by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, has placed significant emphasis on developing public and private sports clubs, making them more efficient and sustainable, as a key pillar of the next phase of work.

The new plan, overseen by the Dubai Sports Council, will aim to increase sports clubs' revenue from commercial activities to 50 per cent by 2033, compared to the current 15 per cent.

This move is meant to enhance the self-sufficiency of the clubs and enable them to rely on internal and commercial revenues to ensure their financial and operational sustainability in the long-run.

As per the plan, private clubs will receive financial and operational support amounting to AED 20 million annually, to ensure the development of sporting talent, enhance community impact, and guarantee the clubs' financial and commercial sustainability, based on a set of key performance indicators. An additional budget will also be allocated to support smaller private clubs each year.

Clubs are one of the four main pillars of the 'Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033', alongside the community, talent and an ambitious calendar of sporting events. The main part of the plan includes 19 programmes and 75 initiatives, aiming to contribute AED 18.3 billion to Dubai's GDP. This is part of the efforts to shape the future of the sports sector in Dubai in the coming period, aiming to enhance its competitiveness and elevate Dubai's position on the global sports map.

Continued support

His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said:“We have a long-term vision at the Dubai Sports Council, which we will work to implement to support sports clubs, develop various sports and enhance public engagement. We will continue to support the ambitions of athletes to reach international levels, helping them progress from local stadiums to international podiums.”

He added:“We will implement a new funding system that rewards government clubs in recognition of their achievements and enhances their ability to achieve financial sustainability. We will focus on their priorities and requirements and support their infrastructure. We will also provide support to private clubs to ensure the development of sporting talent, enhance their community impact, and ensure their financial and commercial sustainability.”

Link between funding and KPIs

Khalfan Belhoul emphasised that the plan includes launching initiatives to build a professional sports management system and by linking funding to specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), with a focus on operational oversight and transparency to ensure the long-term sustainability of clubs in line with strategic objectives.

Precise monitoring and evaluation

The plan further emphasises strengthening the network of sports clubs and directing spending in administrative, technical and commercial operations to ensure the highest levels of efficiency. It also provides precise monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to guarantee adherence to set objectives and enhance clubs' ability to generate greater revenue from commercial activities and sponsorship partnerships.

Sustainable clubs

The 'Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033' reflects the Dubai Sports Council's commitment to developing sustainable and effective sports clubs and providing a supportive environment for sporting talent. This ensures the achievement of strategic goals, serves the future of sports in Dubai and positions it among the world's leading cities.

Saturday, November 29, 2025