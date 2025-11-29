Qatar Will Host Another Exceptional FIFA Arab Cup, Over 700,000 Tickets Sold Out

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The CEO of Local Organising Committee for Football Events, Jassim Al Jassim on Saturday has confirmed Qatar's readiness to host an exceptional edition of the FIFA Arab Cup kicking off on Monday.

Addressing a Local Organising Committee press conference at QNCC, Al Jassim informed over 700,000 tickets have already been sold out.

"We have received great response to ticket sales. Out of the tickets sold, 210,000 tickets are purchased from outside Qatar which means we will have a lot of fans coming from other countries. After Qatar, most of the tickets are bought by fans from Jordan, followed by Saudi Arabia," he said.

"The last batch of tickets will be released today, which will be for the opening. All ticket holders can use the Doha Metro for free," he added.

Qatar has been hosting several major football events during the ongoing season including the AGCFF and FIFA Intercontinental Cup."Out of these events, we believe the Arab Cup will have the largest turnout and we are looking for another spectacular edition."

Al Jassim said the opening ceremony of the tournament will begin at 5:30pm at Al Bayt Stadium before hosts Qatar take on Palestine.

FIFA Head of Youth Tournaments Roberto Grassi added: I don't need to tell about how good Qatar is as a host. Qatar has been hosting great sports events for two decades and we hosted the best FIFA World Cup here. We are looking forward to another spectacular tournament.