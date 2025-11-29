403
Ajeya Enterprises Revolutionizes Indian Travel: Launches Trippin
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ajeya Enterprises, India's fastest-growing name in fearless and authentic travel, today unveiled Trippin - its bold new subsidiary brand that officially ends the era of frustrating, overpriced, and impersonal flight and hotel bookings.
Trippin is not just another OTA. It is the first booking engine built from the ground up by storytellers and explorers who were tired of seeing their clients pay 15-30% extra just because they dared to dream differently.
Why Trippin is different:
Ajeya-Exclusive Fares: Special negotiated rates (up to 22% lower) on the exact luxury camps, heritage palaces, and boutique hotels featured in Ajeya journeys
Zero Convenience Fee - Ever. Even on last-minute bookings
'Human-in-the-Loop' AI: Every search is quietly reviewed by an Ajeya travel designer to catch hidden upgrades, better routes, or properties you didn't know existed
One-Tap 'Make it Ajeya' button: Instantly upgrade any basic flight + hotel search into a fully curated Ajeya experience (private transfers, local guides, secret dinners included)
Full flexibility: Free cancellation on 87% of hotels and most flights up to 24 hours before departure
Earn 'Ajeya Miles' on every booking - redeemable for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
Speaking at the launch, Ajeya Sanatan, Founder & CEO of Ajeya Enterprises, declared: "We refuse to let algorithms and hidden fees kill the romance of travel. Trippin is our promise that you can now book the cheapest flight and still feel the soul of the destination from the moment you click - search.
Launch celebration offer (valid till 15 December 2025):
Dream fearlessly. Book effortlessly.
About Ajeya Enterprises & Trippin
Ajeya Enterprises curates life-changing journeys across India and the world. Trippin, its wholly-owned technology subsidiary, combines cutting-edge pricing engines with real human expertise to deliver the fastest, fairest, and most joyful booking experience in the country.
Company:-Ajeya Enterprises
User:- Ajeya Sanatan
Email:[email protected]
