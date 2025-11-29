Jordan's Industrial Exports Rise 8.9% As Global Demand Strengthens

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra) - Jordan's industrial exports rose 8.9 per cent in the first nine months of 2024, driven by stronger external demand and expanding access to new markets following high-level diplomatic outreach, according to data released by the Jordan Chamber of Industry.Industrial shipments reached JD6.4bn, up from JD5.9bn a year earlier, and accounted for 92 per cent of the Kingdom's total exports - underscoring the sector's central role in supporting the balance of trade and supplying foreign-currency inflows.Exports to Arab markets remained the mainstay, absorbing JD2.9bn, with Saudi Arabia the largest single buyer at JD955m. Sales to Syria surged to JD174m, while combined exports to Iraq and Lebanon climbed to JD745m.Demand from major Asian and European markets also strengthened. Shipments to India rose JD184m to JD859m, while exports to Italy increased to JD141m. Sales to the EU jumped 39 per cent to JD436m, alongside growing orders from non-traditional destinations including Ethiopia, Djibouti, Thailand, the Philippines and Pakistan.Much of the expansion was driven by fertilizers, potash and other commodity-based industries. Nitrogen fertilizer exports rose to JD808m, crude potash reached JD412m, and cement shipments more than doubled to JD75m. Higher sales of chemicals, foodstuffs, pharmaceuticals and precious metals signaled a broader deepening of the industrial base.The Chamber said Jordanian manufacturers continue to benefit from targeted export promotion efforts, improved product quality and growing recognition in overseas markets. It added that sustaining momentum will require closer public–private coordination, regulatory predictability and more efficient logistics to support competitiveness.Industry, the Chamber noted, remains a pillar of the economy, underpinning employment and macroeconomic stability at a time when the government is seeking to widen its export footprint.