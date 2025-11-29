Azerbaijani Official Predicts Major Shifts In Global Labor Market Skills
Abbasov highlighted that many companies are struggling to implement this transformation effectively, with 39 percent unable to address existing market gaps.
"To respond effectively to emerging challenges, we need programs and approaches that close market gaps. The SEA is particularly focused on youth employment. While the number of ICT-related employment contracts stood at 26,000 by 2020, today that figure has grown to 34,000," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment