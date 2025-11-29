Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Official Predicts Major Shifts In Global Labor Market Skills

2025-11-29 05:05:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29.​ Over the next five years, 22 percent of professions worldwide are expected to undergo structural changes, Hasil Abbasov, Deputy Chairperson of the State Employment Agency (SEA), said at the "ICT Career Fair 2025," Trend reports.

Abbasov highlighted that many companies are struggling to implement this transformation effectively, with 39 percent unable to address existing market gaps.

"To respond effectively to emerging challenges, we need programs and approaches that close market gaps. The SEA is particularly focused on youth employment. While the number of ICT-related employment contracts stood at 26,000 by 2020, today that figure has grown to 34,000," he added.

Trend News Agency

