Iran, EU Stress Importance Of Continuing Strategic Consultations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran and European parties have highlighted the critical need to continue strategic consultations to address regional and international developments, Trend reports.

The topic was addressed during a phone conversation on November 28 between Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, and Kaja Kallas, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, who also serves as Vice-President of the European Commission.

During the conversation, Minister Araghchi outlined Iran's stance on its nuclear program, with both parties engaging in a constructive exchange of views on the matter. The dialogue also encompassed a range of other issues of mutual interest.

On September 26, the United Nations Security Council convened to deliberate on a draft resolution presented by Russia and China, which sought to extend the term of Resolution 2231 and prevent the activation of the "Snapback" mechanism. The resolution was met with mixed reactions: four members voted in favor, nine opposed, and two abstained. Consequently, as of September 28, the Security Council's sanctions targeting Iran were reinstated.

Resolution 2231, adopted by the UN Security Council on July 20, 2015, marked a pivotal moment in international diplomacy, annulling six prior resolutions against Iran and lifting extensive sanctions related to its nuclear program.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if a member state files a complaint over another party's violation of the deal, a review process begins. If the issue is not resolved, the complainant can escalate it to the UN Security Council. Should the Council accept the complaint against Iran, international sanctions may be reactivated, and the Council may even authorize military action against Iran.