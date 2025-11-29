Over 900 Young People Attend Azerbaijan's ICT Career Fair
As reported by Azernews, the event brought together more than 900 young participants, offering them the opportunity to meet representatives from 20 leading public and private organizations operating in Azerbaijan's information and communications technology sector.
The fair aims to help young professionals explore career prospects, learn about current industry demands, and connect directly with potential employers in the rapidly developing ICT field.
