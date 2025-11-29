FM Al-Yahya: Kuwait's GCC Presidency Reflects Strategic Vision For Unity

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah N. Al-Enezi

KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, and current chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial Council, said Kuwait's presidency marked a key breakthrough in joint Gulf action, advancing integration, strengthening regional security, and boosting the Council's visibility at regional and international levels.

In an interview with KUNA on Saturday, ahead of the end of Kuwait's GCC presidency, Al-Yahya said Kuwait focused from day one on a solid institutional approach based on active consultation and closer coordination among member states.

The Kuwaiti presidency gave top priority to the economic file as a key cornerstone of the Gulf future, he noted.

Efforts centered on speeding up completion of the common Gulf market and customs union, easing the movement of capital, goods, and services, and creating a more competitive, enticing investment environment to support growth and development, he said.

Kuwait also paid special attention to food and water security and renewable energy, he pointed out.

On the political front, Al-Yahya said the GCC maintained a solid, united stance on regional issues, with the Palestinian cause at the forefront.

The Council consistently called for an immediate end to the aggression on Gaza, unhindered humanitarian aid, and support for international efforts to revive the peace process based on international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Regarding Yemen, he underscored that the GCC continues to back United Nations efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution that preserves Yemen's unity and sovereignty, and restores security and stability in line with the Gulf initiative and its implementation mechanism, the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference, and UN Security Council Resolution 2216.

On Lebanon, he reiterated the GCC's steady position in supporting the country and providing ongoing assistance to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability.

As for Sudan, Al-Yahya said the GCC supports all regional and international initiatives to restore security and stability there, expressing deep concern over continued fighting and worsening humanitarian conditions.

He urged all parties to respect international humanitarian law, protect civilians, and meet basic needs.

On Syria, he said GCC states have expressed readiness to support reconstruction and development efforts that help rebuild state institutions and improve living and humanitarian conditions for the Syrian people.

Al-Yahya noted that Kuwait's presidency was marked by strong diplomatic activity, including the GCC-US Summit held in Riyadh on May 14, which discussed ways to enhance cooperation in regional security, energy, innovation, and the digital economy, as well as key regional and international developments.

He also highlighted the GCC-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and the trilateral GCC-ASEAN-China Summit, held in Kuala Lumpur on May 27, describing them as a major step in strengthening Gulf-Asian cooperation.

Kuwait, as current GCC chair, also hosted on October 6 the 29th GCC-EU Joint Council and Ministerial Meeting, along with the Dialogue and Security Conference between the two sides on October 5-6.

These meetings advanced strategic partnership in trade, investment, renewable energy, regional security, mobility, and political dialogue, he mentioned.

Joint security and defense structures made clear progress this term in operational coordination, information sharing, and joint exercises, boosting the GCC's collective ability to face emerging security challenges, Al-Yahya added.

The Kuwaiti presidency also emphasized the humanitarian and cultural dimensions, by supporting relief initiatives, focusing on youth, education, and culture programs, strengthening a shared Gulf identity, easing citizens' movement, and improving unified social services, he said.

He concluded by extending warm congratulations to the Kingdom of Bahrain on assuming the presidency of the GCC Supreme Council's 46th session, which will begin on December third, wishing it every success. (end) ae