Ramban Disaster Victims To Receive 3-Room Homes In Six Months: LG

J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited Ramban district and laid the foundation stone for rehabilitation projects aimed at providing permanent housing to families affected by floods and landslides.

Addressing the media, the LG said the district administration had provided relief and rescue operations to affected families in accordance with government rules, with support from all stakeholders.

“We know that government aid alone is not sufficient to rebuild homes. In partnership with the HRDS organisation, 189 families in Ramban district will receive three-room houses within the next six months,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

The Lieutenant Governor added that the houses will come with a 15-year insurance policy, health check-ups, and internet connectivity, enabling families to live a secure and dignified life.

He further instructed the district administration to include any affected or poor families who may have been missed in the initial list.

Sinha expressed gratitude to HRDS for supporting the rehabilitation efforts.