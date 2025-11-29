Tamil Nadu Schools Shut, Puducherry University Postpones Exams As Cyclone Ditwah Approaches Indian Peninsula

MENAFN - Live Mint) Heavy rains continue to lash Tamil Nadu as cyclone Ditwah braces for landfall on 30 November. The Tamil Nadu School Education Department declared a holiday for all schools and educational institutions across the state on Saturday.

The Education Department circular states,“The Meteorological Department has said that there will be heavy rain in the coastal districts and adjoining districts on Saturday (today). Therefore, all schools across Tamil Nadu will be closed on Saturday (today). No special classes should be held in schools."

Even Pondicherry Central University postponed all the exams slated for 29 November amid India Meteorological Department's (IMD) red alert for heavy rains.

| Cyclone Ditwah: Flights, trains cancelled as storm approaches Indian coasts

The Pondicherry Central University notification states,“As per the communication received from the Coast Guard District, Puducherry and in continuation of the Advisory- Circular dated November 27, it is hereby notified that all classes and examinations scheduled on November 29 shall stands postponed. The revised schedule for the deferred examinations will be communicated in due course.”

Pondicherry Central University defers exams

View full Image| Cyclone Ditwah Tracker LIVE: Cyclone leaves a devastated Sri Lanka behind

Notably, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu are on IMD's red alert today for heavy rains. Waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas and streets and roads were inundated due to heavy downpour in the wake of cyclonic storm.

A number of Tamil Nadu districts are on IMD's orange alert today, including Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet. Besides these, Karaikal area is also on IMD's orange alert.

At 8:30 AM on 29 November, the cyclonic storm lay centred“near latitude 9.6°N and longitude 80.7°E, about 80 km east of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 140 km southeast of Vedaranniyam (India), 170 km south-southeast of Karaikal (India), 280 km south-southeast of Puducherry (India) and 380 km south of #Chennai (India).” It moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours and is set to reach Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of 30 November.

| 123 dead, several missing in Sri Lanka as Cyclone Ditwah wreaks havoc

It is expected to wreak havoc during its landfall in 5 states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Tt is predicted to reach Tamil Nadu coastline by tomorrow evening. Predicting extremely heavy rainfall over coastal Tamil Nadu till 30 November, IMD in its latest press release said,“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 29th November-1st December with isolated extremely heavy falls over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal Rayalaseema on 30th November.”