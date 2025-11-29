Who Is Jodie Haydon? Anthony Albanese Becomes First Australian PM To Tie The Knot While In Office

MENAFN - Live Mint) Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese tied the knot with Jodie Haydon, in Canberra, making him the first Australian leader to get married, while in office. Their wedding comes after the final sitting day of the Australian parliament for 2025 on Friday, and six months on from Albanese's landslide re-election victory.

Jodie Haydon and Anthony Albanese got engaged last year.

Who is Jodie Haydon?

Jodie Haydon works for the NSW Public Service Association and previously held positions in the superannuation industry. Born in Bankstown, Sydney, to school-teacher parents, she grew up on the Central Coast.

Haydon has regularly accompanied Albanese at public events, on official travel overseas and during election campaigns.

Said to be more media shy than some politicians' partners, she has taken on some of the traditional roles of the prime minister's spouse, including as chief patron of the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra, mentioned a report by The Guardian.

Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon marriage

Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon's wedding took place on Saturday afternoon at Albanese's official residence, the Lodge, witnessed by a small group of close family and friends, including Albanese's son, Nathan, and Haydon's parents, Bill and Pauline.

“We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends,” Albanese and Haydon said in a statement.

The couple were married by a celebrant from the NSW Central Coast and wrote their own vows. Haydon walked down the aisle with her parents to the Ben Folds song“The Luckiest.”

How did the two meet?

The Australian PM and Jodie Haydon reportedly met when she had yelled“Up the Rabbitohs” while Albanese was speaking at an event in Melbourne in 2019 – a reference to his beloved South Sydney Rabbitohs rugby league team.

Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon's wedding comes nearly six months after Albanese was elected the Australian PM for a second time.

Australian PM wins historic second term

Anthony Albanese was re-elected as the Prime Minister of Australia in May 2025. He became the first Australian leader to win a second consecutive election in more than two decades. His Labor Party dramatically increased its parliamentary majority. Albanese has been the Australian PM since 2022.