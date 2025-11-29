West Bengal Renames Raj Bhavan As Lok Bhavan In Presence Of Governor CV Ananda Bose
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose did the honours to mark the symbolic shift by removing the word“Raj” from its walls and replaced it with“Lok”.
In a statement, the Governor said,“On 27.03.2023, Hon'ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu handed over a symbolic key of the then Raj Bhavan to Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on the request of the undersigned, heralding a new era of people's Raj Bhavan - The Jana Raj Bhavan.”
The statement further read that the move comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs' notification issued on 25 November.
"It is hereby notified that the name of the holdings of "Raj Bhavan" in Kolkata, Flagstaff House and Darjeeling, has hereby been modified and renamed as "Lok Bhavan"," it said.
The changes are being implemented with immediate effect.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
