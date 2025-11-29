Tumkur Erupts In Protest Backers Want Siddaramaiah To Finish Term

Massive Show of Support for Siddaramaiah in Tumkur

A wave of public demonstrations erupted in Tumkur on Saturday as scores of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's supporters gathered to oppose any move by the Congress high command to change the state's leadership. The day-long show of solidarity featured a series of symbolic religious rituals, a human chain, and vocal pledges urging that Siddaramaiah be allowed to complete his full five-year term.

Rituals and Prayers for CM's Full Term

The agitation began at the historic Kote Anjaneya temple, where supporters performed special puja ceremonies seeking divine blessings for the continuation of Siddaramaiah's tenure. Temple priests blessed posters and hoardings carrying the Chief Minister's images, while devotees performed Urulu Seva on a public road and smashed 101 teak nuts as part of a ritual prayer for political stability.

A group of supporters also assembled near the Anjaneya idol in front of the District Commissioner's office, challenging any potential leadership change within the party and insisting that Siddaramaiah remain in office under all circumstances.

Human Chain and 'Delhi Chalo' Warning

Protesters formed a long human chain in the heart of Tumkur, raising slogans in his favour and warning of a "Delhi Chalo" campaign if the Congress high command attempted to alter the state's leadership structure.

Among the participants was a member of the tribal community, who told ANI that Siddaramaiah's governance had been profoundly beneficial to marginalised groups. "We are the tribal people, as we are with Siddaramaiah. His administration has been very good to us, and we would like to see him complete his full five-year tenure as CM. We are requesting the high command not to disturb the pace of Siddaramaiah's governance. We went to the temple for Siddaramaiah's blessings and to pray for his full tenure, and we formed a human chain to send a message to the high command in the Congress party," he said.

Leaders Reaffirm Unity Amidst Tensions

Earlier, after an hour long breakfast of Idli-Sambar and Upma on Saturday morning, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy DK Shivakumar reaffirmed cohesion and unity within the Congress party saying that both the leaders have decided to follow whatever will be the decision of the party high command and resolve any "confusion".

"We have decided that we will follow whatever the high command says. There will be no confusion from tomorrow. There is still no confusion. Some media reporters have created the confusion," CM Siddaramaiah said during a press conference.

CM Siddaramaiah had called his deputy for a breakfast meet earlier today at his Cauvery residence, with both of them holding a "productive meeting" to discuss the state's priorities, and the "road ahead."

