Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rio Nightlife Guide For Saturday, November 29, 2025


2025-11-29 05:00:36
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Samba legend Paulinho da Viola headlines at Qualistage (21:00), Armandinho do Cavaco & Nego Josy perform at Beco do Rato (20:00), roots samba pulses at Rio Scenarium (19:00), and Carioca da Gema hosts its vibrant Saturday roda (19:30). Links for details and tickets are below.

Top Picks Tonight Paulinho da Viola - Qualistage (21:00)
  • Why picked: Samba icon delivers timeless MPB and samba classics in a major Barra venue-essential for expats experiencing Brazil's musical heritage on a Saturday night.
  • Start: 21:00
  • Address: Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000, Barra da Tijuca
  • Tickets: Songkick - Paulinho da Viola
Armandinho do Cavaco & Nego Josy - Beco do Rato (20:00)
  • Why picked: Ex-Arruda members bring cavaquinho-driven samba to Lapa's historic alley-energetic, authentic roda ideal for expats immersing in carioca roots.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Rua Joaquim Silva, 11, Lapa (Centro)
  • Tickets: Sympla - Beco do Rato
Roots Samba Saturday - Rio Scenarium (19:00)
  • Why picked: Antique-filled multi-level venue alive with samba and feijoada vibes-cultured, danceable atmosphere for expats in historic Centro.
  • Start: 19:00 onward
  • Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" co
Saturday Roda de Samba - Carioca da Gema (19:30)
  • Why picked: Lapa's flagship house hosts high-energy weekend samba-lively, participatory roda perfect for expats joining the carioca weekend rhythm.
  • Start: 19:30
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show
Also notable
  • "Macacos" Monólogo - Teatro Vannucci (20:00) - Shopping da Gávea, Gávea. Clayton Nascimento's acclaimed solo on racial themes; tickets via Sympla.
  • Bossa Nova Sets - Beco das Garrafas (20:00) - Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Intimate beachside alternative; href="" target="_blank" co.
Suggested route

Lapa immersion: Start at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30) roda, then Beco do Rato (20:00)-vibrant Centro circuit.

Barra → Lapa: Paulinho da Viola at Qualistage (21:00), then 40–50 min ride to Lapa for late samba-major show to neighborhood energy.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Barra, Lapa, and Centro; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Jardim Oceânico). Saturday crowds intense-book rides early.
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for venues; bring photo ID. Most accept cards.

Listings gathered for Saturday, November 29, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

MENAFN29112025007421016031ID1110412464



The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search