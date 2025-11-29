Arthur Hayes Warns Monad Could Plummet 99% As 'VC Coin' Risks Collapse

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Introduction

Crypto veteran Arthur Hayes has issued a cautionary warning regarding Monad, a newly launched layer-1 blockchain, suggesting it could decline by as much as 99%. Despite initial enthusiasm, Hayes remains skeptical about its long-term prospects amidst concerns over its valuation and structure. Conversely, he maintains a bullish outlook on the broader cryptocurrency market, driven by anticipated monetary expansion and institutional adoption.



Arthur Hayes warns that Monad could experience a 99% drop, citing its high fully diluted valuation and vulnerable tokenomics.

He predicts most new layer-1 blockchains will fail, with only a select few like Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and Zcash likely to endure.

Hayes remains optimistic about the market, citing renewed liquidity injections and global credit expansion as positive catalysts. He anticipates privacy coins and zero-knowledge systems will become central themes, with Ethereum -based solutions gaining traction among institutions.

Crypto industry veteran Arthur Hayes has sounded a cautionary note regarding Monad, a recent layer-1 blockchain project. Speaking on Altcoin Daily, Hayes expressed concerns that Monad, which raised $225 million from venture capital firm Paradigm last year and went live earlier this week, might suffer a dramatic 99% plunge. Hayes criticizes the project's tokenomics, highlighting its high fully diluted valuation (FDV) and low circulating supply, which he argues make retail investors particularly vulnerable to early price spikes followed by sharp declines once insider tokens are unlocked.

He describes Monad as“another high FDV, low-float VC coin,” emphasizing that such structures often lead to volatile price action, ultimately culminating in failure. Referencing past experiences, Hayes predicts that most new layer-1 networks will fail to gain long-term relevance, with only Bitcoin (BTC ), Ether (ETH ), Solana (SOL ), and Zcash (ZEC ) likely to survive upcoming market cycles.

Since launch, Monad's native MON token has experienced a 40% increase in value, reflecting initial market enthusiasm. However, Hayes remains wary of sustained growth, citing historical patterns of early pump-and-dump cycles in similarly structured projects.

Despite his skepticism about specific projects like Monad, Hayes remains bullish on the overall cryptocurrency market. He foresees a new wave of monetary expansion driven by government policies, especially in the United States, ahead of upcoming political cycles. Hayes believes that this liquidity influx will fuel a robust bull market, even as traditional market cycles-such as Bitcoin's four-year halving pattern-may no longer accurately predict future trends. Instead, he attributes market booms to global credit expansion, primarily led by the US and China, with Bitcoin acting as a“last free-market smoke alarm” for systemic risks.

Looking forward, Hayes anticipates that privacy-focused technologies and coins will dominate the crypto narrative. He highlights increased interest in zero-knowledge proof systems and privacy coins, noting that institutional adoption will likely favor Ethereum, especially through stablecoins and tokenized finance platforms. Notably, he recently revealed that Zcash has become the second-largest holding in his family office, Maelstrom, trailing only Bitcoin.

