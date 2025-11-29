Zelensky: Russia Fired About 36 Missiles, Nearly 600 Drones At Kyiv And Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

He stated that emergency services were working at the sites of Russian strikes in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

"The Russians have launched about 36 missiles and almost 600 drones against ordinary life. The main targets of the attack were energy infrastructure and civilian facilities, with extensive damage and fires in residential buildings. We currently have reports of dozens injured and three killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones," Zelensky said.

He stressed that every day must be used to ensure that there are enough missiles for Ukrainian air defense systems and that everything necessary for the country's protection and for pressure on Russia is in place.

He stated that the time has come for Europe to make a decision on frozen Russian assets if Moscow refuses to stop drone and missile attacks.

"And we must certainly discuss with all partners the steps needed to bring this war to an end. Thank you to everyone who is helping," Zelensky said.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine