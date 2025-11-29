Ukrainian Air Defenses Neutralize 558 Russian Drones, 19 Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.





Starting at 18:00 on Friday, November 28, Russian forces carried out a combined attack targeting critical infrastructure across Ukraine, using strike UAVs and missiles launched from air and ground platforms.

The main direction of the strike was the Kyiv region.

In total, the Ukrainian Air Force's radio engineering units detected and tracked 632 aerial threats, including 36 missiles and 596 UAVs of various types:



596 attack drones, including Shahed, Geran, and other types, launched from Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Hvardiiske (occupied Crimea), with about 350 of them being Shahed-type UAVs;

5 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic missiles (launched from Russia's Ryazan region);

23 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles (launched from the Rostov region);

4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from the Bryansk and Rostov regions); 4 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles (launched from the Kursk region).

The aerial attack was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:30 on Saturday, November 29, air defense forces shot down or jammed 577 aerial targets, including:



558 UAVs;

1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic missile;

12 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles;

4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles; 2 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles.

Missile impacts and 35 drone strikes were recorded at 22 locations, along with debris from downed aerial targets falling in 17 locations.

Illustrative photo

You can buy Ukrinform photos here