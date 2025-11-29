403
Trump supports Asfura, pledges pardon for Honduras ex-president
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump expressed his support Friday for Nasry “Tito” Asfura, the conservative National Party candidate in Honduras’ upcoming presidential election, and pledged to grant a full pardon to former President Juan Orlando Hernandez.
“If Tito Asfuro wins for President of Honduras, because the United States has so much confidence in him, his Policies, and what he will do for the Great People of Honduras, we will be very supportive. If he doesn’t win, the United States will not be throwing good money after bad, because a wrong Leader can only bring catastrophic results to a country, no matter which country it is,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump described Asfura, the former mayor of Tegucigalpa, as a “great president” and said the US would work “closely” with him if he prevails. He also confirmed he plans to grant a “Full and Complete Pardon to Former President Juan Orlando Hernandez who has been, according to many people that I greatly respect, treated very harshly and unfairly.” Hernandez, who led Honduras from 2014 to 2022, was sentenced in the US to 45 years in prison on drug trafficking charges.
Trump linked his endorsements to the Honduran election, suggesting that a victory for Asfura could usher in “Great Political and Financial Success.” He urged voters: “Vote for Tito Asfuro for president, and congratulations to Juan Orlando Hernandez on your upcoming pardon. Thank you for your attention to this matter. Make Honduras Great Again.”
Hondurans are set to vote Sunday, with polls showing a tight three-way race between Asfura, Rixi Moncada of the ruling party, and Liberal Party candidate Salvador Nasralla.
