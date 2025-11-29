403
Spy Drones Detected Over German Base Training Ukraine Soldiers
(MENAFN) Unidentified drones penetrated airspace near a military installation close to the Baltic Sea port city of Rostock last month during active training operations for Ukrainian soldiers, a news magazine reported Friday.
The Interior Ministry of the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania confirmed that the police opened an investigation. A ministry spokesperson did not provide any further information, citing the ongoing investigation.
The intrusion occurred on Oct. 13, according to the report. Neither the German Armed Forces nor the police were able to stop the four unmanned aerial vehicles. The report said the police in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are investigating unknown persons for "security-threatening imaging" of military facilities.
Across the nation, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) recorded a low four-digit number of drone flights with a suspected political background over German Armed Forces locations, arms manufacturers, and critical infrastructure in the first nine months of this year, an unidentified spokesperson for the agency told German media.
The BKA has been recording such incidents since the beginning of the year.
