403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Deadly floods, landslides claim over hundred lives in Sumatra
(MENAFN) Severe flooding and landslides on Indonesia’s Sumatra island have claimed at least 116 lives and left 42 people unaccounted for, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (BNBP) Friday.
BNBP chief Suharyanto said North Sumatra has been the hardest-hit province. Now in its fourth day, rescue efforts are being slowed by damaged roads, difficult terrain, and ongoing adverse weather conditions.
“As of today, we’ve recorded 116 fatalities and 42 people still unaccounted for,” Suharyanto said at a media briefing streamed on the BNPB YouTube channel, according to reports. Thousands of residents have been displaced as a result of the extreme weather.
Authorities warned that the death toll could rise as many areas remain unreachable. “There are still locations we have not been able to access, where indications of additional victims are quite strong,” he added.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing both on the ground and from the air, but the challenging terrain is limiting the use of heavy equipment. Officials continue coordinating with local authorities to receive updates on casualties and manage urgent logistical needs.
Authorities have called on regional governments to expedite the establishment of medical facilities and public kitchens at the busiest evacuation centers to support those affected.
BNBP chief Suharyanto said North Sumatra has been the hardest-hit province. Now in its fourth day, rescue efforts are being slowed by damaged roads, difficult terrain, and ongoing adverse weather conditions.
“As of today, we’ve recorded 116 fatalities and 42 people still unaccounted for,” Suharyanto said at a media briefing streamed on the BNPB YouTube channel, according to reports. Thousands of residents have been displaced as a result of the extreme weather.
Authorities warned that the death toll could rise as many areas remain unreachable. “There are still locations we have not been able to access, where indications of additional victims are quite strong,” he added.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing both on the ground and from the air, but the challenging terrain is limiting the use of heavy equipment. Officials continue coordinating with local authorities to receive updates on casualties and manage urgent logistical needs.
Authorities have called on regional governments to expedite the establishment of medical facilities and public kitchens at the busiest evacuation centers to support those affected.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment