Syria urges International action against Israeli strikes on Beit Jinn
(MENAFN) Syria’s foreign minister on Friday called for urgent intervention by the UN, as well as Arab and Islamic nations, to halt repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian territory. He denounced the recent strike on Beit Jinn near Damascus as a deliberate assault on civilians, according to reports.
On social media, Asaad al-Shaibani condemned the “treacherous Israeli assault” on Beit Jinn, stating that the attack “deliberately targeted innocent civilians.” He warned that ongoing aggression poses a threat to regional stability and stressed that it requires “a firm international response,” adding that international silence “only emboldens the aggressor to commit further crimes against civilians.”
Al-Shaibani urged the UN, the Security Council, and all Arab and Islamic nations to “shoulder their responsibilities” and confront Israel’s repeated attacks. According to reports, at least 13 people, including women and children, were killed and 24 injured early Friday in the Israeli strike on Beit Jinn and its surrounding roadways.
The Israeli army said in a statement that six of its soldiers were injured, three critically, during the operation. It claimed that members of “the Jaama Islamiya” had been detained, alleging they “operated in the area of Beit Jinn in southern Syria and advanced attacks against Israeli civilians.”
Reports indicate that the Israeli military conducted 47 raids in southern Syria during November.
Government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out more than 1,000 airstrikes on Syrian territory and over 400 cross-border raids in the southern provinces. Following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel reportedly expanded its occupation of the Golan Heights by taking control of the demilitarized buffer zone, in violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.
