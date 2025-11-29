403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia moves to further restrict WhatsApp over legal violations
(MENAFN) Russian authorities have intensified measures against WhatsApp, asserting that the messaging platform breaches domestic law and is being exploited for illegal activities, according to reports.
The country’s communications regulator claims that the app is used to “organize illicit actions, recruit individuals for unlawful activities, and conduct fraud targeting Russian citizens,” and has failed to adopt the necessary measures to curb such offenses.
Officials stated that the platform “continues to violate” legal requirements in Russia, emphasizing that previous steps to enforce compliance have not been fully implemented. Since August, a series of limitations has gradually degraded the quality of WhatsApp calls, a process reportedly being applied incrementally to allow users time to migrate to alternative services.
The regulator advised users to transition to “national platforms” and warned that the app could face a complete block if it does not align with Russian regulations. These moves form part of a broader initiative in Russia to exert stricter control over foreign digital services, which includes fines, restrictions on access, and mandatory local data storage. Past enforcement efforts have targeted major international tech companies for similar compliance issues.
The country’s communications regulator claims that the app is used to “organize illicit actions, recruit individuals for unlawful activities, and conduct fraud targeting Russian citizens,” and has failed to adopt the necessary measures to curb such offenses.
Officials stated that the platform “continues to violate” legal requirements in Russia, emphasizing that previous steps to enforce compliance have not been fully implemented. Since August, a series of limitations has gradually degraded the quality of WhatsApp calls, a process reportedly being applied incrementally to allow users time to migrate to alternative services.
The regulator advised users to transition to “national platforms” and warned that the app could face a complete block if it does not align with Russian regulations. These moves form part of a broader initiative in Russia to exert stricter control over foreign digital services, which includes fines, restrictions on access, and mandatory local data storage. Past enforcement efforts have targeted major international tech companies for similar compliance issues.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment