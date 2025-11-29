403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky refuses to cede Ukrainian territory to Russia–Chief of Staff
(MENAFN) Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, reaffirmed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not agree to cede any Ukrainian territory to Russia. In an interview, Yermak stated that “not a single sane person” would sign away land and that Kyiv will not do so as long as Zelenskyy remains in office.
He stressed that Ukraine’s constitution prohibits giving up territory, saying such a move would go against both the law and the will of the Ukrainian people. Yermak added that discussions could realistically focus only on defining the line of contact between the warring sides.
The comments come amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statements in Bishkek, where he claimed the war would end only upon the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from currently controlled territories, adding that if Ukraine does not comply, Russia will use “force of arms.”
The remarks underscore the growing divergence between Kyiv and Moscow over the US-drafted peace plan, which aims to advance diplomatic efforts in eastern Ukraine, particularly in the Donetsk region, amid over three and a half years of conflict.
He stressed that Ukraine’s constitution prohibits giving up territory, saying such a move would go against both the law and the will of the Ukrainian people. Yermak added that discussions could realistically focus only on defining the line of contact between the warring sides.
The comments come amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statements in Bishkek, where he claimed the war would end only upon the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from currently controlled territories, adding that if Ukraine does not comply, Russia will use “force of arms.”
The remarks underscore the growing divergence between Kyiv and Moscow over the US-drafted peace plan, which aims to advance diplomatic efforts in eastern Ukraine, particularly in the Donetsk region, amid over three and a half years of conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment