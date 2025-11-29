403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin to meet US negotiators in Moscow early next week–Kremlin
(MENAFN) The Kremlin announced on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet a US delegation in Moscow during the first half of next week, according to spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
The specific day will be confirmed in due course.
Peskov described the recent Russian-Hungarian talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orban as “highly positive,” praising both leaders as pragmatic and focused on defending their countries’ interests.
He said their approach enables discussion of “the broadest range of issues,” though he declined to comment on whether Orban conveyed a message from US President Donald Trump to Putin.
Separately, Peskov commented on the resignation of Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, calling it a reflection of a “profound political crisis” triggered by corruption scandals. He noted that the ultimate consequences of these developments in Ukraine remain uncertain.
The upcoming meeting in Moscow is expected to follow recent discussions on a potential Russia-US summit in Budapest, part of ongoing efforts to advance diplomatic talks on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The specific day will be confirmed in due course.
Peskov described the recent Russian-Hungarian talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orban as “highly positive,” praising both leaders as pragmatic and focused on defending their countries’ interests.
He said their approach enables discussion of “the broadest range of issues,” though he declined to comment on whether Orban conveyed a message from US President Donald Trump to Putin.
Separately, Peskov commented on the resignation of Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, calling it a reflection of a “profound political crisis” triggered by corruption scandals. He noted that the ultimate consequences of these developments in Ukraine remain uncertain.
The upcoming meeting in Moscow is expected to follow recent discussions on a potential Russia-US summit in Budapest, part of ongoing efforts to advance diplomatic talks on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment